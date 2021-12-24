Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic chemistry in ‘Radhe Shyam’ trailer takes the cake - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Radha Krishna Kumar’s magnum-opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ has finally arrived. While the intriguing trailer looks massive, colourful and big-scale, it also beautifully showcases various landscapes and exotic international locations besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s beautiful chemistry.

Prabhas and Pooja's sizzling chemistry in this visual extravaganza takes the cake but at the same time the mystery element and the conflict between both these lovable characters is interesting.

Prabhas plays the role of a Palmist in ‘Radhe Shyam’.

The excitement around the iconic spectacle featuring Prabhas and Pooja has increased many folds as it has been a subject of heated discussion ever since the film was announced. It gives us a glimpse of the intriguing ride in store and has built the anticipation further for audiences wanting more.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'Radhe Shyam' a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on January 14, 2022.