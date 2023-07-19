Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Reach US Ahead Of Project K’s Comic-Con Debut: See Pic

Prabhas has been garnering immense love from fans across the nation. Although his recent release, Adipurush, failed at the box office, Prabhas’s popularity has hardly been affected. Now, the actor’s fans are excited about his next releasing films, Salaar and Project K. As fans await updates about the much-anticipated Project K, recent reports suggest that the movie is set to script history as it will be the first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con. And, the Baahubali brothers, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, have reached US for the event. The unveiling of Project K will take place at the San Diego Comic-Con event.

The fans and the film industry are excited as the much-hyped film Project K goes viral. Recently, the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, gave a sneak peek into Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s arrival in the US. It dropped a picture on Instagram which displayed Prabhas and Rana donning ‘What is Project K’ T-shirts. In the picture, both actors can be seen standing with their backs turned toward the camera. While sharing the picture, the production house wrote, “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th.”

Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K will feature Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the makers have kept Rana Daggubati’s involvement under wraps. With the film’s release, Deepika will be making an entry into the Telugu industry. On Tuesday, the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film was unveiled by the makers. In the intense poster shared by the production house, Deepika looks fierce.

Project K is a sci-fi fantasy thriller that will hit the theatres in January next year. The prestigious event Comic Con will take place from July 20-23 during which the film’s title, trailer, and release date will be unveiled. Project K will be a multi-lingual film as it will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.