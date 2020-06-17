Prabhas had the sweetest birthday surprise for actress Lakshmi Manchu's daughter Vidya – Check out!

New Delhi: South superstar Prabhas had the cutest birthday wish for actress Lakshmi Manchu's daughter Vidya Nirvana, who turned six on June 15. Lakshmi shared a glimpse of how Prabhas made Vidya’s day by wishing her on a video call.

In the photo, Prabhas can be seen wearing an all-black outfit and looks dapper in a pair of glass and cap. Vidya sports a big smile on her face. "When Prabhas surprised her on her birthday," Lakshmi captioned her post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Lakshmi also marked her daughter’s birthday with adorable posts dedicated to her. In a series of Instagram posts, she wrote, “To my angel who turns 6 today! Thank you for showing me the meaning of unconditional love and for always being a gentle soul. You bring joy in not just my life, but in all lives that you touch. May you be abundantly blessed and achieve all that you want in life. You are my sun, my moon and all my stars! Happiest birthday, Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand.”

The day called for a double celebration for Lakshmi and her family as it was also her husband Andy Srinivasan’s birthday.

I celebrate the birthdays of two beautiful people today... @AndySrinivasan and @VidyaNirvana. May you two live the best life the world has to offer. Blessings galore! pic.twitter.com/beWSdrCLGP — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 15, 2020

Lakshmi Manchu is the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu. She has been part of various regional and English films, TV shows and web-series.

Meanwhile, ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhs, last seen in ‘Saaho’, has an untitled film – Prabhas 20 – in the line-up.