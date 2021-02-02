हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prabhas

Prabhas makes key announcement on magnum opus Adipurush, check out his post

Hindi and Marathi film director Om Raut will be directing the movie and according to the poster, Prabhas is expected to play the role of Lord Ram in the project. This will be Raut's first collaboration with Prabhas and second with Saif Ali Khan after 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. 

File Photo

MUMBAI: 'Baahubali' star Prabhas has shared an exciting piece of update about his upcoming magnum opus 'Adipurush'. The southern superstar took to social media and shared a poster of the long-awaited film, also starring Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. 

"#Adipurush aarambh", wrote Prabhas in an Instagram post, implying that the film’s shooting has begun. Ever since the announcement has been made, the film has been trending on social media. 

Ever since the announcement, fans have gone gaga over the news and the film has been one of the top trends on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Prabhas had in his previous post stated that the magnum opus will open in theatres on August 11, 2022.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The genre and plot of the movie has not been officially disclosed yet but Pinkvilla has speculated the film may be based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Similarly, there have been no confirmed reports on the Bollywood actress who will be playing the role of goddess Sita in the movie. 

Online publications have suggested that the leading lady’s role could be played by Anushka Sharma, Anushka Shetty or Kiara Advani. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the makers have roped in Kriti Sanon to play the lead opposite Prabhas in the upcoming epic 3D action-drama. However, there has been no official confirmation from the team or the actress herself.

