Radhe Shyam

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde look stunning as reel couple in 'Radhe Shyam' first look - See inside

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde look stunning as reel couple in &#039;Radhe Shyam&#039; first look - See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'Baahubali' of Hindi cinema, actor Prabhas's fans are finally happy to see the first look of his 20th film after Prabhas 20 was trending big time on social media for days. It is titled 'Radhe Shyam' and stars Pooja Hegde opposite the actor in lead role. 

Prabhas shared the first look poster of 'Radhe Shyam' in different languages on social media. Take a look:

Both Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are looking majestic and stunning as a reel couple. It will be helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The buzz around Prabhas's next is high. However, due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the shoot had to be halted. But now, looks like with some ease on the lockdown norms and film shoots resuming with proper social distancing, Prabhas's movie shoot may resume in August. 

After the massive and humongous success of 'Baahubali 1 and II', Prabhas was seen in 'Saaho' with Shraddha Kapoor. But the film failed to recreate the magic on-screen. 

 

