NewsEntertainmentRegional
PRABHAS

Prabhas postpones 'Project K' shoot to help Deepika Padukone recover after health scare

 Prabhas, who will share the screen with Deepika Padukone in 'Project K', has asked the makers to postpone the shoot by a week.

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

Prabhas postpones 'Project K' shoot to help Deepika Padukone recover after health scare

NEW DELHI: Telugu superstar Prabhas, who will share the screen with Deepika Padukone in 'Project K', has asked the makers to postpone the shoot by a week after Deepika Padukone was rushed to the hospital after feeling uneasy on the sets.

Reports say Prabhas, who was shooting for the film with the 'Piku' actress in Hyderabad, requested the producers to push the schedule forward by a week to help Deepika recover from her illness.

'Project K' marks Deepika and Prabhas' first film together. It is also Deepika's first Telugu film. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles, and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Last month, the director had revealed that the film is in the early stages of shooting. Nag Ashwin tweeted in Telugu, "We recently wrapped a schedule. Prabhas' introduction bit was shot in this schedule. The project is still in the early stages of the shoot, so there is still a lot more time to go for the promotions. But rest assured Prabhas' fans, we are putting our heart and soul into this film."

PrabhasDeepika Padukoneproject kpostponesHealth scareHyderabadTelugu film

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?