Sujeeth

Prabhas' 'Saaho' director Sujeeth marries fiancee Pravallika in Hyderabad, see pics

Sujeeth and Pravallika's wedding was an extremely private wedding ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Prabhas&#039; &#039;Saaho&#039; director Sujeeth marries fiancee Pravallika in Hyderabad, see pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sujeeth, who is best known for directing Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho', married his fiancee Pravallika on Monday in Hyderabad. It was an extremely private wedding ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Pictures from Sujeeth and Pravallika's wedding are all over the internet now. Sujeeth wore a traditional dhoti-kurta ensemble while Pravallika looked graceful in a pink saree.

See the trending pictures here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sujeeth + Pravallika #wedding #djpixels

A post shared by Dheeraj Konduru - Photographer (@djpixels) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sujeeth + Pravallika #wedding #djpixels Pc - @karteeksivagouni

A post shared by Dheeraj Konduru - Photographer (@djpixels) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sujeeth #wedding #djpixels

A post shared by Dheeraj Konduru - Photographer (@djpixels) on

Photos from Sujeeth and Pravallika's pre-wedding festivities have also been doing the rounds on social media. Scroll through the album here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sujeeth + Pravallika #engagement #djpixels

A post shared by Dheeraj Konduru - Photographer (@djpixels) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pravallika #engagement #djpixels

A post shared by Dheeraj Konduru - Photographer (@djpixels) on

The couple got engaged in June in the presence of their family members. 

Sujeeth's first film as a director was Sharwanand and Seerat Kapoor's romantic-comedy 'Run Raja Run', which released in 2014. His next film - the aforementioned 'Saaho' - hit the screens in 2019. 

Pravallika, however, doesn't hail from the film industry. She is reportedly a dentist.

Congratulations, Sujeeth and Pravallika!

Sujeethsujeeth weddingsujeeth and Pravallika weddingsaaho director sujeeth
