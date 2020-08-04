Prabhas' 'Saaho' director Sujeeth marries fiancee Pravallika in Hyderabad, see pics

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sujeeth, who is best known for directing Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho', married his fiancee Pravallika on Monday in Hyderabad. It was an extremely private wedding ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures from Sujeeth and Pravallika's wedding are all over the internet now. Sujeeth wore a traditional dhoti-kurta ensemble while Pravallika looked graceful in a pink saree.

See the trending pictures here.

Photos from Sujeeth and Pravallika's pre-wedding festivities have also been doing the rounds on social media. Scroll through the album here:

The couple got engaged in June in the presence of their family members.

#Saaho director #Sujeeth engaged to Dr #Pravalika on June 10 with just close family in attendance. @sujeethsign Congrats to the beautiful couple. pic.twitter.com/sMVrdAMZGU — MovieBuzz (@MoviesBuzz9) June 11, 2020

Sujeeth's first film as a director was Sharwanand and Seerat Kapoor's romantic-comedy 'Run Raja Run', which released in 2014. His next film - the aforementioned 'Saaho' - hit the screens in 2019.

Pravallika, however, doesn't hail from the film industry. She is reportedly a dentist.

Congratulations, Sujeeth and Pravallika!