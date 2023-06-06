Prabhas Visits Tirupati Ahead Of 'Adipurush' Pre-Release Event

The much-awaited movie “Adipurush,” featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is generating excitement as the makers prepare for its pre-release event on June 6. Prior to the grand occasion, Prabhas, the lead actor, travelled to the Tirumala Venkateshwara Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati to seek blessings. Arriving at the temple in the wee hours, Prabhas was warmly received by a large crowd. He participated in the Suprabadha Seva around 2:30 am, adorned in traditional attire consisting of a kurta and dhoti.

He was accompanied by other team members of the film. Pictures and videos of the actor's temple visit are going viral on social media, where fans can be also seen gathering around to catch a glimpse. Amid cheers and calls of his name, the actor graciously acknowledged the fans’ support by waving back at them.

Prabhas was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Monday night as he embarked on his journey to Tirupati. Now that his visit to the temple is complete, the actor is anticipated to proceed to the grand pre-release event of "Adipurush."

The event, set to take place at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati, is expected to be a prestigious affair, with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Garu serving as the chief guest.

The film's lead actors, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, along with director Om Raut, are also scheduled to grace the occasion. It has also been revealed that the film's second trailer will be unveiled during the event.

About Adipurush

Directed the Om Raut, “Adipurush,” which is based on “Ramayana,” has Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. While Prabhas plays Ram, Kriti plays Sita, and Saif essays the role of Ravana. Actors Devdatte Nage and Sunny Singh play prominent roles of Hanuman and Laxman, respectively.

Made on a humongous budget of Rs 500 crore, the film will release on June 16 in Hindi and Telugu along with other dubbed versions across the country.