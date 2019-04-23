Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor to complete shooting for Sahoo in Mumbai

Team Sahoo is shooting for the film in Mumbai and have plans to wrap it up in the city. In fact, this is where the cast and crew began shooting for the film and finally, they are wrapping it up here only. High octane action sequences are being shot in this schedule and with this, it is a wrap for the film.

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and the rest of the whole cast is shooting for this schedule. Actors have shared pictures from the sets and fans are really excited to see their favorite star on sets of one of the most-awaited films of the year.

The film is slated to release on August 15 and keeping this high budget action entertainer in mind, no other film is ready to be released at least till two weeks after the release of Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth Sign, the film is produced by Vemareddy Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. The film will have music by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

If everything goes according to the plan Saaho will emerge as the iconic action film of India on the world stage and we aren't even exaggerating future outcomes. We have to wait to see how Saaho will change the dynamics of Telugu/Indian movie making.

Ensemble cast like Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Evelyn computer graphics has been made for the film.

Baahubali has become an eye turner for Tollywood as people from even Hollywood are now keen in knowing what kind of films are we going to make in the coming days. Prabhas has now become a star who is internationally famous and the stardom and fan following he has gained with the franchise is just unbelievable.