Prabha

Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' BTS video spells grit of its production team

The makers of the upcoming Indian period romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam', which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, released a behind-the-scenes video on Saturday.

Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' BTS video spells grit of its production team
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The BTS video ties together the film's journey of its making from picturesque locales of Europe, recreating the Italy of the 1970s, to when the pandemic bogged down the film's production.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It then swiftly changes gears to show how the film's production didn't flinch in the eye of storm and continued putting the film together. The video showcases each stage of the film's making from locations, camerawork, VFX, action, erecting sets on the Indian soil to its music.

'Radhe Shyam' celebrates the journey of love and destiny where Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a palmist. The special video shows the dedication of the team to recreate Europe in India which was stopped due to the pandemic.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series 'Radhe Shyam' a UV Creations production, has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, is set to debut in theaters on March 11.

