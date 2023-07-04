trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630776
Prabhas-Starrer 'Salaar' Is Way Bigger Than 'KGF' In Terms Of Scale And Action: Report

Hombale Films, Salaar will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: With KGF the biggest director Prashanth Neel has redefined the mega canvas on the big screen that has never been seen before. While the world saw every larger-than-life element coming to the big screen in KGF, the director is all set to push the boundaries with his ambitious project Salaar where the audience will witness the grand and massive cinema of a whole new kind that is going to be way beyond KGF. 

As per an internal source, "Salaar is going to be bigger than KGF in terms of scale and action. As Prashanth Neel's ambitious project, it's after the success of KGF that he got the confidence to make this film even more grand and massive."

This has certainly piqued our excitement to witness Hombale films Salaar on the big screen. Moreover, it would be even more interesting to see the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and the biggest superstar Prabhas coming together for the first time for such a mega canvas film.  

