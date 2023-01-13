Prabhas-starrer Salaar madness continues, fans take over Twitter with 'Saal Nahi Salaar Hai'

NEW DELHI: Director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film 'Salaar' is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023 from the house of Hombale and is touted to be Prabhas's big return to the silver screen, replicating the success he marked with the 'Baahubali' franchise. This film is massive for several reasons, one being the dream team of Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Hombale films joining hands. 'Salaar' is Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's debut collaboration, and the film is expected to be a game changer in the film industry.

Meanwhile, the fans and the audience eagerly waiting for the film release started trending, '#2023SaalNahiSalaarHai' on Twitter. Fans have announced and claimed 2023 to be Salaar’s year.

Taking to social media, fans hailed Salaar and showed their excitement towards the film. Checkout:

#salaar dialogue ____



villain to salaar : nee janam na kaalla kinda unnaru nee balam na guppetlo undhi



Salaar to villain: na janam na balam yekkada unna nee pranam mathram na chethi lo unna katthi lo undhi ra ___#SaalNahiSalaarHai #Saal_Nahi_Salaar_Hai #prabhas _ pic.twitter.com/vivO7S7buc — PRABHAS ______n_ SHAIK (@shaiksalaar) January 10, 2023

'Salaar' is an ambitious collaboration of India’s three biggest franchises, 'Baahubali', 'KGF', and 'Kantara' as this is the first time Hombale Films, the producers of 'KGF', the director of 'KGF', the technicians of 'KGF', and the star of 'Baahubali' will come together to serve India another blockbuster in 2023.

Hombale Films, which has produced blockbusters such as 'KGF', 'KGF 2' and 'Kantara', is preparing to release 'Salaar' in 2023. It would be truly exciting for the audience see the combination of KGF's Director, Producer, with 'Baahubali's hero!

It has been learnt that Hombale Films' 'Salaar' has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of 'KGF' are also a part of 'Salaar', we can certainly now say that the era of 'Salaar' has begun! The film is slated for theatrical release on September 28, 2023.