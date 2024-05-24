Advertisement
Prabhas-Starrer 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' Ready For World Television Premiere - Check Where And When

 ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ has firmly established itself as the biggest blockbuster of the year. 

New Delhi: Time to get ready with a bowl full of popcorn as Baahubali star Prabhas's action-packed Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is all set to entice its viewers on Star Gold. Mark your calendars for the world television premiere of 'Salaar' on May 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

This month, Star Gold brings the highly anticipated world television premiere of the much-loved action film ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’, featuring an all-star cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan.

Hombale Films’ ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ has indeed emerged as one of the biggest commercial potboilers of Indian cinema. The film offers a perfect blend of strong storytelling, Prabhas's powerful performance in the titular role, and Prashanth Neel’s masterful direction. Set in the intense world of Khansaar, the movie features never-before-seen action sequences, a compelling emotional narrative, and stellar performances from the entire cast, particularly Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Having ruled the box office with a whopping collection of over 700 crore, ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ has firmly established itself as the biggest blockbuster of the year. 

Tune into Star Gold on May 25 at 7:30 pm for a thrilling evening with ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’.

 

