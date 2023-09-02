trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657025
Prabhas-Starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ To Have Release Clash With Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'

Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has created an uproar in the industry. Fans have eagerly looked up for the movie release. This development is sure to take the audience interest a notch higher as to see what Prashanth Neel is about to come with this time. 

Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 10:18 PM IST|Source: ANI
Prabhas-Starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ To Have Release Clash With Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The upcoming Prabhas-starrer film ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, is all set for a Diwali release this year. The film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel of ‘K.G.F.’ fame, will be landing in theatres in the month of November around India’s biggest festival.

Currently, the post-production work on the film is in full-swing and the makers are confident that they will arrive with the film at its designated time. A source close to the project said, "Director Prashanth Neel doesn't want to compromise on the final product of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Hence he has decided to work on the post-production to prioritise every detail to be perfect despite the buzz for the film being at a time high.”

“However, to ensure the best product to be delivered to the audience, the film will be released in November around Diwali. Meanwhile, the director is working on the post-production, the makers, Hombale Films will soon announce the new release date of the film,” the source added.

While the release of Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has been eagerly looked up to by the masses, this development is sure to take the audience interest a notch higher as to see what Prashanth Neel is about to come with this time. ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ marks one of the biggest first time collaborations between the ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel and ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

