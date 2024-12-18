Prabhas Starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' Trends For Over 300+ Days On Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: Prabhas starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' stormed the big screen, sparking unparalleled fan frenzy with its Disney+ Hotstar release.

Boasting a grand canvas, high-octane action, gripping storyline, and stellar performances from an incredible cast, the film redefined success on OTT platforms.

While it captivated the masses and shattered box office records, it's release on Disney+ Hotstar made it reach to a wider audience that has resulted in achieving yet another unimaginable feat as the film trended for 300+days on one of the biggest OTT players.

The film has been trending on Disney+ Hotstar for over 300 days, consistently staying in the top 10. Its enduring success highlights the audience's love and its dominance in the OTT space long after release.

This is indeed the biggest achievement of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, as it has been trending on OTT for almost a year.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire broke records with its Hindi TV premiere, attracting an incredible 30 million viewers. After grossing over ₹700 crore at the box office and maintaining its position as one of the top trending films on OTT for over 200 days, Salaar continued to make waves with its satellite release as well.

The film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam' all set for its release in 2026.