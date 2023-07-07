Prabhas-Starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire's Explosive Teaser Breaks Records, Surpasses 45 Mn Views In 12 Hours

New Delhi: The anticipation for Prabhas's upcoming movie, Salaar, has reached a fever pitch, thanks to a power-packed teaser that recently dropped. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster hit film KGF, Salaar promises to be a cinematic extravaganza that will leave audiences enthralled.

Salaar teaser grabs viewers' attention as the visuals are thrilling with each shot meticulously crafted. The canvas on which the story unfolds is vast and grand, adding to the movie's overall appeal. Prashanth Neel has left no stone unturned in ensuring that every aspect of Salaar is top-notch.





The execution of the teaser is flawless and in just 12 hours the teaser has set the internet ablaze and broke every record. The dialogues mentioned in the film, "Lion, Cheetah, Tiger, and Elephant are the most dangerous animals. But not in Jurassic Park..." has become synonymous with Darling star Prabhas and in response to this the much-awaited teaser has accounted the 45 million views in the first 12 hours of release and has become the most-watched teaser of all time.

Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE brings together the dream team of renowned director Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas for the first time. This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series. The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City.

Hombale Films' Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE is set to feature a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 28, 2023, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.