Prabhas Starrer 'The Raja Saab' Thrilling Motion Poster Unveiled On His Birthday

New Delhi: The excitement surrounding the highly anticipated Pan-India film ‘The Raja Saab’ has reached new heights, as the makers have just dropped a stunning motion poster featuring the film's leading Superstar, Prabhas, on the occasion of his birthday.

This comes hot on the heels of a pre-birthday fan poster shared by the makers, further fueling fan anticipation. Notably, this film marks Prabhas' first venture into the horror-comedy genre, adding to the widespread excitement.

Have A Look At The Post:

The 2-minute motion poster opens with a haunting "Happy Birthday" tune playing on a piano in the middle of a jungle. It then follows a mysterious figure roaming the woods before transporting viewers to a vintage palace, where Prabhas’The grand look is finally unveiled.

The poster perfectly captures the superstar’s charisma, revealing Prabhas seated on a throne in a black outfit, set against the grand backdrop of a vintage palace. Dressed as a king and holding a cigar, Prabhas exudes a powerful, nostalgic vibe that has left fans in awe.

The poster also features the tagline, "Horror Is The New Humor," followed by "Happy Birthday, Rebel Saab."

Prabhas also took to Instagram to share the poster, writing, "It's time for some chills and thrills. See you in cinemas on April 10, 2025."

Prabhas' fans have taken the internet by storm, with Twitter erupting in celebration. The hashtag #RajaSaabBirthdayCelebrations has been trending globally, as fans flood social media with admiration and excitement.

Following his powerful portrayals in action-packed roles, Prabhas is set to explore a new dimension with The Raja Saab, embracing the horror-comedy genre. Fans are buzzing over this refreshing shift, making the poster release a perfect kickoff to his birthday celebrations.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with music by Thaman S. The film also stars Malvika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles.

The Raja Saab is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2025, in five languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.