Prabhas's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire TV Premiere Gets Love From Viewers With 30.4 Million Reach!

Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is among top 3 premieres of 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas not only got the love of fans at the box office with its phenomenal collections but also created milestones on the big screens. Its television premiere on Star Gold set a record with a 30.4 million reach. The makers took the opportunity to thank the nation for their love.

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire took to their social media and shared a poster of the film displaying yet another success as the film garnered 30.4 Million reach and 8.1 Million Average minute audience (AMA). They further jotted down the caption - "Thank you India #SalaarCeaseFire

#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @IamJagguBhai @sriyareddy @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 @vchalapathi_art @anbariv @SalaarTheSaga @StarGoldIndia

#SalaarOnStarGold
#OnlyOnStarGold"

Interestingly, Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is among the top 3 premieres of 2024. It's the highest rated dubbed Hindi movie since 2023 on TV. The Film was premiered on Star Gold. 

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline, which includes Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam and Kantara: Chapter 1.

 

