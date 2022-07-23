NewsEntertainmentRegional
PRABHU DEVA

Prabhu Deva says director's narration made him sign up for 'Poikkal Kuthirai'

The action entertainer 'Poikkal Kuthirai', which will have Prabhu Deva playing a physically challenged person, is scheduled to release on August 5.

Last Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:41 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Prabhu Deva says director's narration made him sign up for 'Poikkal Kuthirai'

Chennai: Explaining that he chose to work with director Santhosh Jayakumar on `Poikkal Kuthirai` because he liked the script narrated by the director, actor, director and dance choreographer Prabhu Deva on Saturday said he never ever judged people.

Participating in a press conference called by the unit of 'Poikkal Kuthirai`, in which he plays the lead, Prabhu Deva said: "When director Santhosh P Jayakumar called me and said he wanted to narrate a script, I didn`t think about his earlier films at all. That is because I don`t ever judge anybody.

"When he called to narrate a script, I was willing to listen. He narrated the script and I liked it a lot. In fact, I even liked the way he narrated it.

"The commanding manner in which he extracted work from the artistes while shooting the film impressed me. He was fast as well. He is a producer`s director."

Prabhu Deva's explanation came after the film`s director thanked him for readily listening to his script, without thinking twice about his previous adult comedy film.

The action entertainer 'Poikkal Kuthirai', which will have Prabhu Deva playing a physically challenged person, is scheduled to release on August 5.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan