topStoriesenglish2569491
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PULSAR SUNI

Prime Accused in South Actress Abduction Case Seeks Bail, has Been Behind the Bars for 6 Years

A leading south Indian actress - who subsequently identified herself - had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and filmed the assault to blackmail her.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 03:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • A leading south Indian actress - who subsequently identified herself - had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and filmed the assault to blackmail her.
  • After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

Trending Photos

Prime Accused in South Actress Abduction Case Seeks Bail, has Been Behind the Bars for 6 Years

New Delhi: Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case in which Malayalam actor Dileep is also an accused, has yet again approached the Kerala High Court seeking bail.

A leading south Indian actress - who subsequently identified herself - had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and filmed the assault to blackmail her.

After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

The high court will now hear this plea on February 13.

In March last year, his bail plea was rejected by the high court and he then approached the Supreme Court in July last year and that too was turned down.

Then the apex Court said that if the trial is not concluded within a reasonable time, he may approach the high court and he has done that.

Suni has been in judicial custody after being arrested soon after the incident came to light in 2017.

The trial in the case is underway at the Principal Sessions Court, near here.

Live Tv

Pulsar SuniPulsar Suni caseMalayalam actor Dileep

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!