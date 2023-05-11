Prithviraj Sukumaran Warns Of Legal Action Against YouTube Channel For Claiming He Paid Rs 25 Cr To ED

Mumbai: Actor, director and singer Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is known for his work in Malayalam cinema, reacted vehemently to allegations made against him by the YouTube channel Marunadan Malayali. As per the reports put out by the channel on May 11, he has been making propaganda films and thus forced to pay Rs 25 crore to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, Prithviraj has lashed out at online portals making unsubstantiated claims against him and expressed his regret. The accomplished actor made it clear that he didn't pay the fine, as the portal suggested. Furthermore, Prithviraj strongly reiterated that he intends to take legal action against the portals that spread defamatory falsehoods.

He took to his Instagram handle and wrote in a statement, "It has come to my attention that the YouTube channel by the name Marunadanmalayali has published a false and defamatory story, alleging that I have paid a fine of Rs 25,00,00,000 pursuant to proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate and am making propaganda films. The allegations are devoid of any truth, is malicious, and defamatory. I am initiating legal action for the false and defamatory allegations that have been made against me. I hereby request all responsible media channels to ensure that any further reporting on the allegations are done only after the facts are verified and confirmed."

He further added, "I usually tend to ignore these because terms like "ethical journalism" are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propogating absolute lies in the name of "news". This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal defamation charges. PS: For those of you who are still wondering... NO, I haven't paid any fines whatsoever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj will be next seen in 'Aadujeevitham' in which he plays a Malayali immigrant worker forced into slavery as a goatherd on a farm in Saudi Arabia.