Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam thriller Kuruthi to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Onam!

New Delhi: South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is all geared -up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam thriller 'Kuruthi'. It will premiere on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video this Onam. Makers unveiled the first poster of the film online.

This Onam, Prithviraj's Kuruthi will stream on August 11, 2021. It has been directed by Manu Warrier, written by Anish Pallyal, and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. The highly anticipated Malayalam thriller also stars Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles.

The poster reveals a fierce Prithviraj Sukumaran along with an intense Roshan Mathew and the talented ensemble standing against a police van in the midst of a lush forest, setting the tone of the film.

After the terrific success of Cold Case on Amazon Prime Video, Prithviraj is back with another edge-of-the-seat thriller that depicts a tale of how enduring human relations that transcend boundaries, struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice.