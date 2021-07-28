हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Onam 2021

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam thriller Kuruthi to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Onam!

Kuruthi has been directed by Manu Warrier, written by Anish Pallyal and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.

Prithviraj Sukumaran&#039;s Malayalam thriller Kuruthi to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Onam!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is all geared -up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam thriller 'Kuruthi'. It will premiere on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video this Onam.  Makers unveiled the first poster of the film online.

This Onam, Prithviraj's Kuruthi will stream on August 11, 2021. It has been directed by Manu Warrier, written by Anish Pallyal, and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. The highly anticipated Malayalam thriller also stars Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles. 

The poster reveals a fierce Prithviraj Sukumaran along with an intense Roshan Mathew and the talented ensemble standing against a police van in the midst of a lush forest, setting the tone of the film. 

After the terrific success of Cold Case on Amazon Prime Video, Prithviraj is back with another edge-of-the-seat thriller that depicts a tale of how enduring human relations that transcend boundaries, struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Onam 2021Prithviraj SukumaranMalayalam filmsKuruthiKuruthi releaseAmazon Prime Video
Next
Story

Veteran actress Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi dies at 76, BS Yediyurappa reacts

Must Watch

PT13M6S

People protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after 'Imran Khan's rigging' in PoK elections