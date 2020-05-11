Producer Dil Raju marries in low-key ceremony in Nizamabad for second time, see viral pic

New Delhi: Telugu producer Dil Raju has taken over the trends list on Monday after pictures from his wedding ceremony in Nizamabad went viral. Dil Raju, 49, is said to have tied the knot with a middle-aged woman named Tejaswini at a temple in Nizamabad on Sunday. Due to the lockdown, only family members and close friends were part of the wedding.

Dil Raju got married for the second time. He lost his first wife Anitha in 2017 to a cardiac arrest.

Picture from the ceremony have been shared on social media in plenty and congratulatory messages are pouring in for the newly-weds. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala too congratulated Dil Raju and wrote, “Wishing Dil Raju garu and Tejaswini a happy married life.”

Wishing Tollywood Ace Producer #DilRaju garu and #Tejaswini a Happy Married life.. :-) pic.twitter.com/TNCFgfq8M1 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 11, 2020

Ahead of his wedding, the acclaimed producer had released a statement about “restarting his personal life” via his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations’ Twitter account.

“With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note,” he said in the statement.

Dil Raju is a National Award-winning film producer. He has bankrolled hit films such as ‘Dil’, ‘Arya’, ‘Bommarillu’, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, ‘Mr Perfect’, ‘Yevadu’ and ‘Sathamanam Bhavati’ among others. He is also associated with Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’.