Prosenjit Chatterjee trolled for complaining to PM Modi and Mamta Banerjee for Swiggy delivery fail

New Delhi: Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee aka ‘Bumba Da’ gets trolled after he wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee after food delivery application Swiggy failed to deliver his order. In his letter, Prosenjit sought the intervention of the politicians as to what would happen if ‘someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner?’

The ‘Praktan’ actor took to his Twitter account on Saturday (November 6) to issue his open letter - sharing his bad experience with Swiggy - to PM and CM. “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Festive greetings. Hope you are keeping well. I want to draw your attention to an issue I have recently faced. On 3rd November, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time, the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid,” wrote the actor.

He further added, “However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it. Regards, Prosenjit Chatterjee.”

Twitterati had a meme fest after reading the actor’s letter. “Yes please, organize a protest regarding this grave issue,” commented one user, while another wrote, “Shame to those who are mocking you for tagging cm and PM . I further want to say that this is not national problem but an international one. @UN should take note”. Another sarcastic comment read, “You forgot to tag the President of United States, PM of Russia and China's Chairman.”

On the work front, Prosenjit will next be seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Kakababur Portyaborton, which is scheduled for Christmas release.