Punjabi remake of 'Singham' to release on August 9

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn, who starred in the Hindi version of "Singham", on Monday announced the Punjabi remake of the film will release on August 9.

"Punjabi `Singham` all set to release on 9th August, 2019. Best luck team," he tweeted.

The upcoming film will star "Gaal Ni Kadni" singer Parmish Verma and actress Sonam Bajwa.

"Singham" was first made in the southern film industry and then followed by Bollywood. Ajay starrer "Singham" is directed by Rohit Shetty. It followed a valiant police officer named Bajirao Singham (Ajay), who fights against injustice.

Parmish also took to Twitter to share the release date among netizens.

He wrote: "On this special day Maha Shivratri, sharing the release date of `Singham` - August 9. I can`t wait for you all to witness this epic movie."