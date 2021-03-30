हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Diljaan

Punjabi singer Diljaan dies after car meets with road accident near Amritsar

Punjabi singer Diljaan, who was was traveling from Amritsar to Kartarpur in his car, when he met with a fatal road accident near Amritsar. According to reports, the singer died on the spot. 

Punjabi singer Diljaan dies after car meets with road accident near Amritsar
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: In an unfortunate incident, Punjabi singer Diljaan passed away after he met with a fatal road accident on Tuesday (March 30) morning, an ANI report said. According to reports, the singer died in the road accident at Jandiala Guru near Amritsar today. According to reports, he was on his way to Kartarpur from Amritsar when the car he was travelling in met with the accident leading to his death on the spot.

As per reports, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to social media and expressed his gried on the death of the singer. 

"Shocked at the tragic death of young and promising Punjabi singer Diljaan in a road accident earlier today. It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP!," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote. 

Meanwhile, the Punjabi music industry is in a state of shock with the sudden demise of Diljaan. Many prominent names from the industry took to social media to pay their condolences on his death. 

(This is a developing report and further updates are awaited.)

