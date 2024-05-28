New Delhi: The buzz around Pushpa 2: The Rule is at an all-time high and makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it an even bigger succes than its original. After releasing an electrifying first single 'Pushpa Pushpa,' now all are waiting for the second track titled 'The Couple Song.' As the song is set to release on May 29, 2024 bringing back nation's favourite Jodi of Pushpa Raj and Srivalli.

The makers shared a poster of the second single, 'The Couple Song,' from Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring the National Award winner Allu Arjun as PushpaRaj and the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. They further jotted down the caption:

"Pushpa Raj Srivalli INDIA KA FAVOURITE JODI are coming to mesmerize us all with #TheCoupleSong #Pushpa2SecondSingle Out tomorrow at 11.07 AM

A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical Sung by @shreyaghoshal #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @TSeries"

The second single, 'The Couple Song,' from Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for release tomorrow at 11:07 AM, and the excitement is indeed on the rise. The song will be sung by the melody queen, Shreya Ghoshal, in 6 different languages.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high among the audience.