Mumbai: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the box office by storm, creating history with its phenomenal opening day collection. The film earned a staggering ₹175 crore worldwide on Day 1, dethroning Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to become the biggest Hindi opener of all time.

Day 1 Collection Breakdown as per Sacnilk and other reports online.

Telugu Version: ₹95.1 crore

Hindi Version: ₹67 crore (surpassing Jawan’s ₹64 crore)

Tamil Version: ₹7 crore

Malayalam Version: ₹5 crore

Kannada Version: ₹1 crore

With an overall occupancy rate of 82.66% in Telugu markets and night shows peaking at 90.19%, Pushpa 2 has set an unprecedented benchmark. The Hindi version also witnessed massive success, contributing significantly to the total collection.

Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, delivering a magnetic performance that solidifies his status as a pan-India superstar. Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli once again wins hearts with her emotional and impactful performance. Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist Banwar Singh Shekhawat adds intense drama to the film.

Critics and audiences alike are calling Pushpa 2 a “paisa vasool” entertainer with stunning visuals and an engaging narrative.

This fiery sequel has captured the imagination of audiences across languages, proving that the Pushpa franchise is here to dominate. The film’s historic start has set the tone for a blockbuster run, and fans are already calling it the cinematic event of the year.

As audience enjoy Pushpa 2, Sukumar has announced Pushpa 3 and even gave a subtle hint at Vijay Devarakonda being the antagonist in Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

