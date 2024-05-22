Mumbai: The craze for the second part of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa' is truly unparalleled. On Wednesday, the makers shared the teaser poster of the film's second single. The track will feature both Srivalli (Rashmika) and her Saami (Pushpa Raj aka Arjun).

The song promises to be another catchy track just like 'Saami Saami' from the first installment. Taking to social media, the makers wrote, "After the takeover by Pushpa Raj with #PushpaPushpa, it is time for The Couple, Srivalli along with her Saami to mesmerise us all #Pushpa2SecondSingle announcement tomorrow at 11.07 AM #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024"

Recently, 'Pushpa Pushpa', the film's first track, was released in a whopping six languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali - ensuring a pan-India mass appeal.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

The film will see Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film will be released in Telugu, apart from other south Indian languages and Hindi. Pushpa: The Rise hit screens in December 2021 and fans have been waiting for the sequel ever since.