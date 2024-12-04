Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2827806https://zeenews.india.com/regional/pushpa-2-the-rule-advance-booking-allu-arjuns-mass-entertainer-crosses-rs-100-cr-mark-already-2827806.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE ADVANCE BOOKING

Pushpa 2: The Rule Advance Booking: Allu Arjun's Mass Entertainer Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark Already!

The much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit theatres in just a couple of days. With its trailer and songs, the excitement surrounding the film is at its peak, leaving the audience intrigued by the entertainment it promises to deliver. While the film is expected to break records upon its release, it has already started setting new benchmarks, crossing the ₹100 crore mark in advance bookings.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2: The Rule Advance Booking: Allu Arjun's Mass Entertainer Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark Already! Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit theatres in just a couple of days. With its trailer and songs, the excitement surrounding the film is at its peak, leaving the audience intrigued by the entertainment it promises to deliver. While the film is expected to break records upon its release, it has already started setting new benchmarks, crossing the ₹100 crore mark in advance bookings.

The makers took to their social media to share this milestone in Pushpa 2: The Rule's journey and wrote in the caption: #Pushpa2TheRule crosses the 100 CRORES mark with advance bookings 

THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is on a record breaking spree #RecordsRapaRapAA #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pushpa (@pushpamovie)

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film will be released on 5th December 2024.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA Video
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
NEWS ON ONE CLICK