New Delhi: The much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit theatres in just a couple of days. With its trailer and songs, the excitement surrounding the film is at its peak, leaving the audience intrigued by the entertainment it promises to deliver. While the film is expected to break records upon its release, it has already started setting new benchmarks, crossing the ₹100 crore mark in advance bookings.

The makers took to their social media to share this milestone in Pushpa 2: The Rule's journey and wrote in the caption: #Pushpa2TheRule crosses the 100 CRORES mark with advance bookings

THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is on a record breaking spree #RecordsRapaRapAA #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th"

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film will be released on 5th December 2024.