New Delhi: The anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to build as Mythri Official unveiled the highly-anticipated official poster featuring the dynamic duo, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The poster showcases the pair in striking poses, showing off the intense and electrifying chemistry that fans have come to adore since the first installment of the franchise.

In the poster, Allu Arjun, reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, exudes charisma and intensity, while Rashmika Mandanna, as Srivalli, captures hearts with her alluring presence. The official handle of Mythri Pictures shared the poster with a caption that reads, “Pushpa Raj & Srivalli wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali #Pushpa2TheRule will bring celebrations and fireworks on the big screens GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024.”

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ looks like a perfect entertainer to end the year with a bang. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music on T-Series.”