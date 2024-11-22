New Delhi: The grand trailer launch event of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Gandhi Maidaan in Patna was indeed one of a kind phenomenon. While it gave a glimpse of the film's massivness and rage, it was the biggest event in Indian cinema ever.

Now, The makers of the most anticipated film have announced yet another event that will also witness the launch of the film’s new song titled “Kissik”.

The event will be held at the Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium in Chennai on November 24 from 5pm onwards.

This track is one of the key highlights from the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, and the makers are gearing up to give fans a spectacular visual and musical treat. The event is set to attract huge attention, particularly with the unveiling of a vibrant poster featuring lead actors Allu Arjun and Sreeleela in an electrifying new avatar.

Sharing the poster on their social media handle the makers captioned the post

"Makkale, Singara Chennai la oru special evening ku ready ah? PUSHPA’S WILDFIRE EVENT on November 24th from 5 PM Onwards Venue : Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium, Sai Ram Engineering College.”

The makers also treatred fans with a new poster featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela. The Poster showcases Allu Arjun into thr shoes of the rugged and charismatic Pushpa Raj, while while Sreeleela, the dancing Queen is seen in a glamorous and bold look alongside him.

Their chemistry in the song is expected to be a major draw, fueling anticipation for the track’s release.

Slated to release in theatres on December 5th, 2024 Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Ace director Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Music of the film is on T-Series.