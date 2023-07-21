Allu Arjun Sparks Frenzy With Explosive Dialogue From Pushpa 2: The Rule

Nothing compares to the buzz surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the first part, Allu Arjun’s portrayal as Pushpa Raj worked its magic and the movie went on to become a huge hit. Now, with high expectations, Allu Arjun’s fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel, Pushpa: The Rise. The anticipation surrounding the movie reached new heights when the actor recently delighted his fans by leaking a major dialogue from the second installment. Recently, Allu Arjun marked his presence at the success event of Anand Deverakonda's Baby. At the event, the actor also gave a speech during which he was asked about, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun’s Fiery Dialogue Receives Applause

While replying, Allu Arjun ended up leaking a major dialogue from the much-anticipated film and broke the internet. He said, “I didn’t come to talk about Pushpa 2, but I can’t stop myself from mouthing a line from the movie.”



He went on to speak his dialogue in Telugu, “Idantha jarigedhi okate rule meedha jaruguthandadhi. Pushpa gaadi rule" which can be translated to, “Everything will be done by one rule That’s Pushpa rule.” Allu Arjun's fiery dialogue led the crowd to go berserk. A video of the event is also going viral on social media which shows the remarkable excitement among the audience.

About Pushpa 2

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 has an ensemble cast of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna who will be portraying the same characters from the first part. The film is expected to hit theatres by the end of this year. Given the buzz and excitement around the film, Pushpa 2 is sure to set the cash registers ringing.