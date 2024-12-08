Advertisement
PUSHPA 2 BOX OFFICE

Pushpa 2: The Rule Becomes Fastest Rs 500 Crore Indian Film, Producer Naveen Yerneni Expresses Pride

Producer Naveen Yerneni expresses pride as Pushpa 2: The Rule becomes the fastest Indian film to cross ₹500 crore.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pushpa 2: The Rule Becomes Fastest Rs 500 Crore Indian Film, Producer Naveen Yerneni Expresses Pride (Image: @mythriofficial/Instagram)

New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to break records, making history with its unprecedented success. The film's opening weekend saw it garner ₹72 crore, securing the highest-ever opening for Hindi cinema. With positive word of mouth and massive audience support, it reached ₹500 crore within just three days, marking the first time an Indian film has achieved this milestone. The film's remarkable performance is being hailed as a game-changer in the industry, further solidifying its place as a cultural phenomenon.

After a remarkable ₹72 crore opening, Pushpa 2: The Rule continued to soar, earning ₹59 crore on its second day and surpassing several major releases. At the film's success meet, producer Naveen Yerneni expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from audiences, saying, "Thank you, everyone for all your support. And we are so proud that Pushpa 2 is the fastest Rs 500 crore Indian film. We are very happy. There’s a long way to go. The predictions (of the movie's success) seem to be unimaginable." The film's record-breaking performance is a testament to its widespread appeal and significant impact on the industry.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, features a star-studded cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film's music is handled by T-Series. This collaboration has proven to be a massive success, with the movie breaking multiple records at the box office and gaining widespread attention across the nation and beyond.

