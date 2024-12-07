Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun Starrer Crosses ₹400 crore, Eyes Historic Weekend

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, marking a record-shattering performance right from its opening. After a phenomenal start on Thursday, which was a working day, the film has proven unstoppable on Friday as well, earning ₹59 crore in its second day of release. Pushpa 2 shines with remarkable performance on a non-holiday release, a rare feat for blockbusters.

Pushpa 2 is now on track to outshine its competition with unprecedented numbers. The film’s strong performance in major centers and mass circuits has set the stage for what is expected to be an extraordinary run at the box office.

The film’s Day 1 and Day 2 collections have been exceptional, particularly considering that they occurred on working days, which traditionally tend to see lower footfalls.

On Thursday (Day 1), Pushpa 2 garnered ₹72 crore, followed by an impressive ₹59 crore on Friday (Day 2). This brings the total to ₹131 crore in just two days, with the weekend still to unfold.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil’s Pushpa 2 shatters records with ₹421.3 crore worldwide in two days, reports Sacnilk.com.

Pushpa 2 sees Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna step back into her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil reprises his role of cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat- Pushpa’s nemesis.

Directed by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is shattering records since its release on December 5.