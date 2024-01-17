Pushpa 2: The Rule Continues To Dominate The Charts As Most-Anticipated Hindi Film

New Delhi: The hugely awaited biggie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun, is a popular choice among audiences. The first installment 'Pushpa: The Rise' has wowed the public, and the mass entertainer has captured the ire of the audiences. Following the blazing success of the predecessor, the makers announced the sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', and since then, the film has been at the top of the audience's wishlist. With everyone eager to see it on the big screen, the enthusiasm for Allu Arjun's film continues to surge among moviegoers, and there is a lot of chatter about it!

The film continues to top the rankings and has been on Ormax's 'The Most Awaited Films of 2024' list in Hindi for quite some time. The progression continues as the picture once again tops the chart in Hindi, outpacing other forthcoming films in 2024, indicating that it will cause havoc at the box office.

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Jan 15, 2024 (only films releasing Mar 2024 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/u7oUGy3yV3 — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) January 17, 2024

The sequel ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ is gearing up for a global release on August 15th, 2024. Directed by the master craftsman Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.