Pushpa 2: The Rule Continues To Dominate The Charts As Most-Anticipated Hindi Film

Following the blazing success of the predecessor, the makers announced the sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', and since then, the film has been at the top of the audience's wishlist. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The hugely awaited biggie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun, is a popular choice among audiences. The first installment 'Pushpa: The Rise' has wowed the public, and the mass entertainer has captured the ire of the audiences. Following the blazing success of the predecessor, the makers announced the sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', and since then, the film has been at the top of the audience's wishlist. With everyone eager to see it on the big screen, the enthusiasm for Allu Arjun's film continues to surge among moviegoers, and there is a lot of chatter about it! 

The film continues to top the rankings and has been on Ormax's 'The Most Awaited Films of 2024' list in Hindi for quite some time. The progression continues as the picture once again tops the chart in Hindi, outpacing other forthcoming films in 2024, indicating that it will cause havoc at the box office.

The sequel ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ is gearing up for a global release on August 15th, 2024. Directed by the master craftsman Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. 

