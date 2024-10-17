New Delhi: As the countdown to one of the most anticipated films of 2024 continues, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ have unveiled a striking new poster featuring the charismatic Allu Arjun. The poster showcases the star sitting confidently on a chair, embodying the swagger and intensity that fans have come to love. Expectation is at an all-time high with just 50 days left until the film's theatrical release on December 6, 2024.

The film, a sequel to the blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ promises to elevate the action and drama to new heights. Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to share the poster, captioning it, "The wait gets shorter. 50 days to witness Pushpa Raj and his blockbuster rule."

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is expected to delve deeper into the gripping narrative of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he navigates the treacherous world of smuggling and power dynamics. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Fans are eagerly speculating about new characters, thrilling plot twists, and, of course, Allu Arjun’s signature performance that made the first film a massive success.

As the release date approaches, promotional events and teasers are likely to further stoke the excitement among fans. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule releases in theatres on December 6.