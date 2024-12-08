Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Cr Mark!

New Delhi: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is truly unstoppable at the box office. With an strongest positive word of mouth and immense love from the audience and critics. Pushpa 2 secured the highest opening for Hindi cinema, amassing ₹72 crore.

While this was just the beginning, the film has once again shattered records by earning 205 Cr. within the first three days, making it the first-ever Indian film to achieve this feat. Now, the film has registered biggest event ever on a non-holiday by earning 74 Cr. Net Hindi on Saturday.

Have A Look At The Post:

The craze for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is setting new benchmarks of success with each passing day.

The word of mouth is extraordinary, and theaters are running houseful. The film is witnessing remarkable growth with a consistently upward trajectory. Opening with ₹72 Cr. on its first day and collecting ₹59 Cr. on the second, its collections surged to ₹74 Cr. on the third day, Saturday, making it the biggest non-holiday event ever.

Directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.