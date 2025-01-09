Pushpa 2: The Rule Makers Drop Exclusive BTS Video, Revealing The Magic Behind The Masterpiece - WATCH

New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, continues its historic run at the box office, dominating cinemas even after 30 days of release. The film has shattered records, with fans flocking to theaters to witness the brilliance brought to life by director Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s mesmerizing performance.

Amid its unprecedented success, the makers have released an exclusive behind-the-scenes video showcasing the making of this cinematic masterpiece.

Makers have treated fans with a Behind the scene video of Pushpa 2, Sharing the video, they wrote, “Presenting the Indian Cinema's Industry Hit - Pushpa 2 The Rule (Making) !!!

Watch The Full Video Below!



The video highlighted the dedication, creativity, and immense effort behind every frame, showcasing the film's grandeur.

The BTS video showed insightful interactions between director Sukumar and lead stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

The makers also expressed heartfelt gratitude to audiences, thanking them for the overwhelming success and love for the film.

The film has amassed an astounding ₹1831 crore in worldwide gross, breaking multiple records and solidifying its position as the biggest Indian blockbuster.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024.