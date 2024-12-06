Advertisement
Pushpa 2: The Rule Makes History With ₹294 Cr Worldwide Day 1, Biggest Opening In Indian Cinema

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series and released on 5th December 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 09:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pushpa 2: The Rule Makes History With ₹294 Cr Worldwide Day 1, Biggest Opening In Indian Cinema (Image: @mythriofficial/ Instagram)

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer creates history at the box office! Grosses 294 Cr. worldwide on day 1, registering highest opening day in Indian cinema.

With the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule yesterday, Pushpa's dominance has officially begun. With exceptional word-of-mouth buzz, the hype for the film has reached an entirely new level across the nation.

Garnering rave reviews, impressive ratings, and immense audience appreciation, the film has achieved a phenomenal opening at the box office, collecting ₹294 Cr. gross worldwide on Day 1 — the highest-ever opening day for Indian cinema.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has been the most anticipated film of the year, and its arrival has proved its mettle.

The film saw a significant spike in audience footfalls from morning to night shows, earning ₹72 Cr. net (Hindi) in India.

On the international front, the film maintained a stronghold, contributing to the staggering ₹294 Cr. gross on Day 1.

The makers took to social media to share this monumental achievement.

Have A Look At The Post: 

The caption read, ''THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM creates HISTORY at the box office

#Pushpa2TheRule grosses 294 CRORES worldwide on Day 1 making it THE HIGHEST OPENING DAY in Indian Cinema''

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK