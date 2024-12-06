Pushpa 2: The Rule Makes History With ₹294 Cr Worldwide Day 1, Biggest Opening In Indian Cinema
The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series and released on 5th December 2024.
Pushpa 2: The Rule Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer creates history at the box office! Grosses 294 Cr. worldwide on day 1, registering highest opening day in Indian cinema.
With the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule yesterday, Pushpa's dominance has officially begun. With exceptional word-of-mouth buzz, the hype for the film has reached an entirely new level across the nation.
Garnering rave reviews, impressive ratings, and immense audience appreciation, the film has achieved a phenomenal opening at the box office, collecting ₹294 Cr. gross worldwide on Day 1 — the highest-ever opening day for Indian cinema.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has been the most anticipated film of the year, and its arrival has proved its mettle.
The film saw a significant spike in audience footfalls from morning to night shows, earning ₹72 Cr. net (Hindi) in India.
On the international front, the film maintained a stronghold, contributing to the staggering ₹294 Cr. gross on Day 1.
The makers took to social media to share this monumental achievement.
Have A Look At The Post:
The caption read, ''THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM creates HISTORY at the box office
#Pushpa2TheRule grosses 294 CRORES worldwide on Day 1 making it THE HIGHEST OPENING DAY in Indian Cinema''
Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.
