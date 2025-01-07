Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded – Extra 20 Minutes Of Footage Set To Blaze The Screens

New Delhi: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has undoubtedly emerged as the biggest film of 2024, breaking records and winning the hearts of audiences worldwide. Following its release, the film has shattered box office milestones, including inaugurating the ₹800+ crore club in Hindi and surpassing the ₹1800 crore mark globally, making it the highest-earning Indian film.

As the wildfire of Pushpa 2 continues to scorch the box office, fans are in for an even bigger treat. Starting from 11th January, the film will feature an additional 20 minutes of footage, offering audiences a more intense cinematic experience.

In an exciting announcement shared via social media, the makers revealed, "#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY."

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule features Allu Arjun in the lead role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series, the film was originally released on 5th December 2024.

With the reloaded version set to hit theaters, fans can expect even more action, drama, and thrills as the saga of Pushpa continues to blaze across the screens.