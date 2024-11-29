Pushpa 2: The Rule Set To Take Over Mumbai After Successful Events In Patna And Kochi

New Delhi: The excitement around Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to grow as the highly anticipated film makes its way to Mumbai today. Following a grand trailer launch in Patna that left audiences spellbound, and a successful pre-release event in Kochi with overwhelming fan reactions, the team is now ready to conquer the city of dreams.

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule took to social media to announce their arrival in Mumbai, sharing a poster for the press meet scheduled for tomorrow. The post read:

“Mumbai meri jaan, aa raha hain Indian Cinema ki shaan

#PushpalconicPress Meet in Mumbai tomorrow from 2 PM onwards at JW Marriott Sahar”

The film, which is set to hit theatres on December 5, 2024, is directed by the acclaimed Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings. The music is being released under T-Series.

As the hype builds, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.