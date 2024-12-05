Pushpa 2 The Rule: Sreeleela Steals The Spotlight With Her Electrifying Performance In 'Kissik'

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is finally in theatres, ending months of wait. The fans can't be happier and it seems early trends and reviews are all heading for a blockbuster run of the massy actioner. Directed by Sukumar, this Allu Arjun-starrer is highly praised by viewers who went in for the first day first show. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

"Sreeleela set the screens ablaze," says netizens, as they rave about the actress's stunning performance in the "Kissik" song from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' Known for her magnetic presence and electrifying dance moves, Sreeleela has once again captivated audiences. After making waves with the hit song "Kurchi Madathapetti," she returns with another high-energy number in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Following the film’s release, her performance in the "Kissik" song has left fans in awe.

Netizens are taking to social media to express their admiration for Sreeleela’s dynamic performance. One fan wrote, "#Sreeleela’s dance is energetic and fun to watch. #Pushpa2TheRuleBookings #Pushpa2Review."

Another fan expressed excitement, writing, "Kissik Leela undi raaaaa talent mottham chupinchesindi pooo."

A third fan posted, "Sreeleela set the screens ablaze as the #Kissik song mania took over theatres! Her electrifying moves left everyone spellbound-an absolute show-stealer! QUEEN ENERGY @sreeleela14."

Many are calling her performance a career-defining moment. "Loved the second half of #Pushpa2TheRule more as it focuses on mass and emotional moments. Family sequences hit the right chords, while songs like #Kissik light up the screen. Special mention to #Sreeleela for her stunning dance moves, a career-best performance! @sreeleela14 #Pushpa2TheRulereview #AlluArjun #Pushpa2."

The rave reviews highlight her impeccable dancing skills. One fan shared, "#Kissik Song SREELEELA ROCKED."

The buzz continues with another fan praising Sreeleela: "We thought she’s a phooljhadi, but no baba, #Sreeleela turned out to be the whole bomb squad! Fresh face, killer moves, and vibes so strong #Kissik #Pushpa2TheRule."

Sreeleela’s impeccable dance performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule has been widely praised. Her flawless choreography and vibrant presence, alongside Allu Arjun’s signature style, create a visual treat. The high-energy visuals, dynamic choreography, and stunning performances from both actors have made "Kissik" a trending hit, earning Sreeleela her well-deserved spotlight.