Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801438https://zeenews.india.com/regional/pushpa-2-the-rule-teaser-gets-bumper-response-watch-allu-arjuns-most-awaited-avatar-2801438.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2 TEASER

Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser Gets Bumper Response, Watch Allu Arjun's Most-Awaited Avatar!

Pushpa 2: The Rule Release Date - Fans eagerly wait for December 6 to book tickets for this mass entertainer.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser Gets Bumper Response, Watch Allu Arjun's Most-Awaited Avatar! Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Ever since the nation witnessed the thrilling teaser of the most anticipated film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, excitement around its release has peaked. While the teaser broke records upon its release, the frenzy was evident when it was shown on the big screen, as the audience couldn't help but scream and cheer in unison.

The makers shared a video on their social media, capturing the audience's loud cheering in the cinema hall while the Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser played on the screen. They further captioned it:

"The Pushpa Fever is ON 

#Pushpa2TheRule teaser receives massive response on the big screens

THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pushpa (@pushpamovie)

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 6th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T Series.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
NEWS ON ONE CLICK