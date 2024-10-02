New Delhi: Ever since the nation witnessed the thrilling teaser of the most anticipated film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, excitement around its release has peaked. While the teaser broke records upon its release, the frenzy was evident when it was shown on the big screen, as the audience couldn't help but scream and cheer in unison.

The makers shared a video on their social media, capturing the audience's loud cheering in the cinema hall while the Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser played on the screen. They further captioned it:

"The Pushpa Fever is ON

#Pushpa2TheRule teaser receives massive response on the big screens

THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024."

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 6th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T Series.