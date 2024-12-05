Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828056https://zeenews.india.com/regional/pushpa-2-the-rule-twitter-review-allu-arjun-rashmika-mandannas-wildfire-entertainer-leaves-fans-stunned-2828056.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2 REVIEW

Pushpa 2: The Rule Twitter Review - Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Wildfire Entertainer' Leaves Fans Stunned!

Pushpa 2 Early Review: The film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 09:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2: The Rule Twitter Review - Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Wildfire Entertainer' Leaves Fans Stunned! Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally in theatres, ending months of wait. The fans can't be happier and it seems early trends and reviews are all heading for a blockbuster run of the massy actioner. Directed by Sukumar, this Allu Arjun-starrer is highly praised by viewers who went in for the first day first show. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Let's find out what the fans and critics have  to say about this Pan-India outing:

PUSHPA 2 TWITTER REVIEWS

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview… #Pushpa2: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: ½ Wildfire entertainer... Solid film in all respects... Reserve all the awards for #AlluArjun, he is beyond fantastic... #Sukumar is a magician... The #Boxoffice Typhoon has arrived. #Pushpa2Review. #Sukumar knows well that #Pushpa2 carries the weight of humongous expectations and he delivers by crafting a narrative that's packed with unexpected twists and turns, precisely why #Pushpa2 works bigtime.

South critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote: #Pushpa2 : 

TERRIFIC           

#Pushpa2Review:

#AlluArjun stole the show completely with his raw and rustic performance in this mass commercial template by Sukumar. #Pushpa2TheRule is highly supported by #FahadhFaasil who deserves an applause for his acting. #RashmikaMandanna adds the required flavor. BGM works perfectly in the elevation scenes. Overall an entertainer for mass audience.

Special mention: Jathara sequence

Here's what the fans have to say: 

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music on T-Series. It has released in theatres on December 5, 2024.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
NEWS ON ONE CLICK