New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally in theatres, ending months of wait. The fans can't be happier and it seems early trends and reviews are all heading for a blockbuster run of the massy actioner. Directed by Sukumar, this Allu Arjun-starrer is highly praised by viewers who went in for the first day first show. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Let's find out what the fans and critics have to say about this Pan-India outing:

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview… #Pushpa2: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: ½ Wildfire entertainer... Solid film in all respects... Reserve all the awards for #AlluArjun, he is beyond fantastic... #Sukumar is a magician... The #Boxoffice Typhoon has arrived. #Pushpa2Review. #Sukumar knows well that #Pushpa2 carries the weight of humongous expectations and he delivers by crafting a narrative that's packed with unexpected twists and turns, precisely why #Pushpa2 works bigtime.

#AlluArjun stole the show completely with his raw and rustic performance in this mass commercial template by Sukumar. #Pushpa2TheRule is highly supported by #FahadhFaasil who deserves an applause for his acting. #RashmikaMandanna adds the required flavor. BGM works perfectly in the elevation scenes. Overall an entertainer for mass audience.

Special mention: Jathara sequence

#Pushpa2 is a Decently Packaged Commercial Entertainer with a Good 1st Half and a 2nd Half that started well but drops pace significantly in the last hour.



The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music on T-Series. It has released in theatres on December 5, 2024.