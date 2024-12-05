Pushpa 2: The Rule Wildfire At Box Office - Shows Increased Across The Nation

New Delhi: The day has finally arrived for the release of the biggest film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule. With nationwide excitement building up, the film has made a thunderous entry onto the big screen. The craze surrounding the film has reached its peak, leading to an increase in the number of shows across various cities in the country.

Due to overwhelming demand, midnight shows at 11:55 PM and 11:59 PM have been added in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Kolkata. Remarkably, despite being released on a working day, the response has been phenomenal, showcasing the audience's eagerness to watch the film, especially on its first day. With its release today, the response from the morning shows has been extraordinary, indicating that the film is set to create yet another record at the box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film will be released on 5th December 2024.