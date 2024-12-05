Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828194https://zeenews.india.com/regional/pushpa-2-the-rule-wildfire-at-box-office-shows-increased-across-the-nation-2828194.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule Wildfire At Box Office - Shows Increased Across The Nation

Pushparaj's rule takes over as the number of shows for Pushpa 2: The Rule increased across the nation!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2: The Rule Wildfire At Box Office - Shows Increased Across The Nation Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The day has finally arrived for the release of the biggest film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule. With nationwide excitement building up, the film has made a thunderous entry onto the big screen. The craze surrounding the film has reached its peak, leading to an increase in the number of shows across various cities in the country.

Due to overwhelming demand, midnight shows at 11:55 PM and 11:59 PM have been added in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Kolkata. Remarkably, despite being released on a working day, the response has been phenomenal, showcasing the audience's eagerness to watch the film, especially on its first day. With its release today, the response from the morning shows has been extraordinary, indicating that the film is set to create yet another record at the box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film will be released on 5th December 2024.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
NEWS ON ONE CLICK