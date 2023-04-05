Pushpa 2: Where is Pushpa? Makers Tease First Video Of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer

New Delhi: Amid the rising anticipation, a video clip has been released by the production house leaving the netizens buzzing with the curious question, Where is Pushpa? The fans and netizens have already picked it up and conversations are ablaze with speculation that, if this is lead to an official announcement for the most anticipated sequel of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa -The Rule.

The cryptic video narrates that Pushpa escaped from jail in Tirupati, and is now untraceable and at large.

In December 2021, Pushpa Raj took the nation by storm. The iconic Allu Arjun’s captivating embodiment of Pushpa brought together the whole country in awe and reverie of the film, making it the biggest film of that year. Pushpa: The Rise was not a film but a phenomenon.

The makers Mytri Movies, have promised the fans an answer to this question of where Pushpa is, with a unique concept video “The Hunt for Pushpa" to be released on the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s Birthday, sending the excitement to unprecedented levels.



Pushpa: The Rule looks towards ruling the box office as well as the hearts of the pan-India audience.