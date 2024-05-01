New Delhi: 1st May, celebrated globally as International Labour Day, marks a special day this year as we welcome a new reason for celebration. Pushpa’s story of a common labourer ruled our hearts when he burst on to the screens with ‘Pushpa The Rise’ and now he is back to Rule as the celebratory song of Pushparaj releases today in 6 languages to become the new anthem of ambition. The lyrical video which gives glimpses from the film titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ is already creating waves all over the internet.

The video displays the power of Brand Pushpa which was teased in with the ‘Hand of Pushpa” teaser which was launched last week setting audiences into a frenzy. The launch of the song puts Pushpa’s stamp of authority on the world of entertainment with a scintillating hook step and brings alive the craze of ‘Pushpaisms’ which have become pop culture since the release of Pushpa: The Rise. Icon Star Allu Arjun proves once again why he is the star who cuts across every language and every border across the nation and rules our hearts and minds.

Music director Devi Shri Prasad who won a National Award for the music of Pushpa 1: The Rise, with the new song has again created a heart throbbing number. The groovy tune of the song is definitely an earworm and is set to top the music charts for days to come. The lyrics and the upbeat music are no less than a catalyst to the audiences overwhelming anticipation for the film release. The song is released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali languages. Devi Shri Prasad has roped in popular singers like Nakash Aziz, Deepak Blue, Mika Singh, Vijay Prakash, Ranjith Govind & Timir Biswas to sing the respective versions of the song. The music of Pushpa 2: The Rule is released all over by T Series.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited film of 2024 and as the nation waits in anticipation for this Tsunami of entertainment the first track has only heightened expectations. Slated to release on August 15th, 2024 the film features the powerful cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is helmed by Maestro director Sukumar & produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.