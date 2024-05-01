New Delhi: Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is undoubtedly the biggest and the most sensational film of the year. The spectacular teaser has caught, the fans and the audience's into it and they couldn't stop raving about it. The Mass Jathaara look of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj promises a commercial potboiler and euphoria across the nation. While the first single 'Pushpa Pushpa' from the film will be out today, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the anticipation of the audiences at the peak.

Yesterday, the makers unveiled a kick-ass poster of Allu Arjun from the film and today the makers have launched a special poster of Allu Arjun that has mass written all over it.

In the poster, Allu Arjun is seen in his full swag and attitude as the iconic Pushapa Raj and it ensures a mass carnival across the cinema.

Sharing the poster, the makers captioned, "India's Mass Sensation PUSHPA RAJ is here Let's welcome him with the blockbuster chant - #PushpaPushpa #Pushpa2FirstSingle firing today at 5.04 PM in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audiences.