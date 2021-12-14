'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun apologises after fan gets injured at movie event

NEW DELHI: Tollywood star Allu Arjun issued an official statement after his fans got severely injured following the cancellation of a meet-and-greet event at the N-Convention Center in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The incident took place after actor's fans got irked following the cancellation of his photo session with them at the event. The irated fans then created a ruckus at the venue following which which caused some damage to the convention centre.

Allu Arjun, who came to know about the incident, took to his social media handles to apologise to his fans. He acknowledged the unfortunate incident which took place after the pre-release event of `Pushpa`, assuring his fans that he would be careful hereafter. "I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don't happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset and I am never going to take them for granted," the 'Pushpa' actor's note reads.

According to IANS, the event organisers had cop permission to only 200 persons, let nearly 2,000 people enter the venue. They had also told the fans that they would get to participate in a photo session. Due to unexpected circumstances, the photo session was cancelled, which triggered the incident.

Irked by the organisers' negligence, fans raised slogans and tried to barge into the venue, which caused some damage to the convention centre at Hyderabad. A case has been filed against the event organisers, while the police took over the situation.

Meanwhile, the teaser for much-awaited song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' was dropped by the makers on Monday. 'Oo Antava' features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a bold avatar and marks her first-ever dance special number.

